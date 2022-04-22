Jack Harlow Reveals Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

While preparing for his role in the the reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, rapper Jack Harlow received some advise from NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard. Both New Balance ambassadors, Harlow and Leonard met for the first time recently, and some details of their conversation were revealed by the rapper.

"He's the shit. I met him for the first time the other day," Jack Harlow said when asked about Kawhi. "Just talked life. I was curious about what his life’s like. He was curious about mine. Told him about the movie I’m preparing for. He told me I need to get my layup package together because it’s ass." Harlow said he believes Kawhi can give him some valuable basketball pointers as he prepares for his movie role.

It is always fun to get insight on Kawhi Leonard and his intriguing personality, as the superstar forward rarely reveals much of it himself. According to his teammates, Kawhi Leonard is indeed a fun guy; however, without any social media, that side of him is rarely seen. This recent Complex interview from Jack Harlow helped provide fans with some fun Kawhi Leonard content.

While Kawhi missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, he should be back fully healthy by the start of next season. In the meantime, the superstar is enjoying his offseason and giving pointers to one of the biggest music artists in the game right now.

Related Articles

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed