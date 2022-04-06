Donovan Mitchell Addresses Rudy Gobert Situation

The Utah Jazz have dropped considerably down the Western Conference standings, and while they may still avoid the play-in tournament by the slimmest of margins, the team will enter the postseason with minimal positive momentum. On top of their recent stretch of poor play, has been some discussions surrounding the future of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as a duo. Before their game on Tuesday, Mitchell addressed the situation.

When asked specifically about a stat that highlights how little Donovan Mitchell passes the ball to Rudy Gobert, Mitchell said, "I mean, it's a wild stat, I don't know. I mean, we have the #1 offense, you know what I mean? So clearly, we're doing something right as a group, as a team." Mitchell's comments were first reported by Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Mitchell continued by saying that "At the end of the day, it's Twitter, it's social media, it is what it is. I'm not going to lie, I see it. I'm on Twitter or whatever, but I don't think it has an effect on us, the group. I think it's all for outside noise to talk about and speak about it. I make the right plays, I know I do. Like, my teammates know I do."

Mitchell also highlighted that the Utah Jazz have the league's best pick and roll efficiency, further affirming his assertion that the team must be doing something right offensively. While Mitchell acknowledged that he missed Gobert in the paint last game, he does not see his lack of passes to Gobert as an issue worth overanalyzing.

