Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts on Play-in Tournament

The Brooklyn Nets are headed for the play-in tournament, and while that is not where they expected to end up, Kevin Durant is not making any complaints. While some have debated the play-in tournament's structure, Durant is just focused on playing basketball, understanding the rest will take care of itself.

When asked if he or the team have looked at potential matchups in the play-in, Durant said, "Who cares? I don't care who we play. I don't care that we're in the play-in. Tip the ball up." He added that it's too stressful trying to look at the standings in hopes of avoiding one opponent over another. With the way the Nets are currently seeded, Durant understands they are not in a position to be hand-selecting opponents.

On how the Nets should approach the postseason, Durant said, "Regardless of where we're seeded in the playoffs, getting up every day and doing the activity is enough for us. Whatever situation we're in, being in the play-in, losing a few games, what should get us up and make us enjoy this time is that we love playing basketball."

The Brooklyn Nets have been dealt a bad hand this year, between Durant's injury, Kyrie Irving's part-time status, and James Harden's forced departure; however, their leader is maintaining proper perspective as the regular season winds down.

