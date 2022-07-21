Skip to main content
Draymond Green Roasts Clippers During ESPYS

Barry Gossage | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green Roasts Clippers During ESPYS

Draymond had jokes for the LA Clippers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers are the last Western Conference team to eliminate the Golden State Warriors during the playoffs, and Draymond Green seems to still resent them for it. Despite winning four championships since that 2014 first round series vs. the Clippers, Draymond had them on his mind during the ESPYS awards show, and threw a shot their way.

After interrupting his teammate Steph Curry for an unexpected podcast episode, Draymond said , "I'm live from LA, home of seven professional teams - and the Clippers."

Insinuating that the Clippers are inferior to the other professional sports teams that share the city of Los Angeles, Draymond took a shot at his Western Conference rival. While this was likely generated from a scriptwriter rather than Draymond himself, the joke seems to contradict Draymond's opinion on the Clippers from just a few weeks ago.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA," Draymond said on a podcast episode with JJ Redick. "Arguably the best. Someone can make that argument. And then they have great players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys they're filling in around them."

Draymond then complimented the role players the Clippers have, saying, "You go pull a trade and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell, you already have Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, they're a real threat. Batum probably will re-sign there. That's a real threat and a problem. They're a threat and a problem."

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

USATSI_14649532_168390270_lowres
News

Top 10 NBA Jersey Sales in UK Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari6 hours ago
GettyImages-1210485225
News

John Wall Opens up About Role on Clippers

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

By Joey LinnJul 18, 2022 11:56 PM EDT
kawhi-john-wall
News

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

By Joey LinnJul 17, 2022 6:24 PM EDT
lebron-paul-george-lakers-clippers
News

Analyst: Kyrie Irving Trade Doesn't Put Lakers Above Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022 9:15 PM EDT
1230565461.0
News

John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

By Joey LinnJul 15, 2022 10:32 PM EDT
1237042129
News

New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022 9:54 PM EDT
1200x0
News

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022 4:03 PM EDT