Draymond Green Roasts Clippers During ESPYS

The LA Clippers are the last Western Conference team to eliminate the Golden State Warriors during the playoffs, and Draymond Green seems to still resent them for it. Despite winning four championships since that 2014 first round series vs. the Clippers, Draymond had them on his mind during the ESPYS awards show, and threw a shot their way.

After interrupting his teammate Steph Curry for an unexpected podcast episode, Draymond said , "I'm live from LA, home of seven professional teams - and the Clippers."

Insinuating that the Clippers are inferior to the other professional sports teams that share the city of Los Angeles, Draymond took a shot at his Western Conference rival. While this was likely generated from a scriptwriter rather than Draymond himself, the joke seems to contradict Draymond's opinion on the Clippers from just a few weeks ago.

"Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA," Draymond said on a podcast episode with JJ Redick. "Arguably the best. Someone can make that argument. And then they have great players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys they're filling in around them."

Draymond then complimented the role players the Clippers have, saying, "You go pull a trade and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell, you already have Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, they're a real threat. Batum probably will re-sign there. That's a real threat and a problem. They're a threat and a problem."

