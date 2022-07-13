Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley is not currently sure what his future holds. Having just been dealt to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade, Beverley is waiting to see which direction the Jazz are heading. An impactful player that has made the playoffs each year of his career, excluding the 2017-18 where he played just 11 games, Beverley is not interested in tanking.

While there is no official indication that the Utah Jazz are heading towards a full rebuild, the Rudy Gobert trade sparked speculation that the organization could also move on from Donovan Mitchell, signifying the start of a complete rebuild. A recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Jazz are indeed listening to offers for Mitchell, which only intensifies the speculation that they may be headed a different direction.

If Utah were to begin a rebuild, keeping 34-year-old Patrick Beverley and his expiring contract around for next season makes little sense. For Beverley, who has helped lead every organization he has played with to the playoffs, he just wants to know what the plan is.

"Utah, ya'll tryna win or ya'll tryna tank? Let me know," Beverley said during an Instagram live session. "We gonna take Utah all the way, or Utah gonna say they don't need me, and we can go somewhere else?"

The former LA Clippers guard seems open to either scenario, assuming the Jazz would help him land elsewhere if they plan to rebuild; however, Beverley does have some specific thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers.

With several Lakers fans spamming the comments of his IG live, asking Beverley to join their team, the veteran guard said, "They want me to go to the Lakers? Same people that was booing the shit out of me when I was with the Clippers."

While it is not uncommon for opposing fanbases to boo rival players, the hate Beverley has received from Lakers fans the last several years has certainly gone beyond what would be considered standard. Recognizing this, Beverley finds it interesting that Lakers fans are now asking him to join their team.

