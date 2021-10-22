Eric Bledsoe Compares Clippers to Former Team

Before joining the LA Clippers, Eric Bledsoe's previous stop was not an ideal fit. The New Orleans Pelicans' most used starting lineup was Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Steven Adams. With Ingram and Ball being the only capable outside shooters in that lineup, a player like Bledsoe was unable to utilize his best skill.

While Bledsoe has never developed a consistent outside shot, his ability to penetrate the defense, score inside, and kick to capable shooters can bring a dynamic element to an offense that utilizes him properly. Surrounded by non-shooters in New Orleans, this was not the case; however, in Los Angeles with the Clippers, Bledsoe is surrounded by 3-4 quality shooters each time he is on the floor.

When asked about his fit on the Clippers as compared to his previous team, Bledsoe said that "It's just a different team, different style of play. Obviously [in New Orleans] we had a lot of ball handlers with Zion, BI who had the ball in his hands a lot last year. This year, it's a good feel, it's just a better fit for me." Bledsoe went on to clarify that this feeling is not an indictment on the Pelicans, but rather just the way it works out in the NBA sometimes.

Bledsoe had a fantastic performance in his first game back with the Clippers since being traded by the franchise in 2013. In 30 minutes, he scored 22 points on 10/16 from the field. All but one of his baskets came from inside the arc; however, if he is able to create offense for himself with this proficiency inside the paint, then any three-point baskets will simply be extra.

