    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Eric Bledsoe Compares Clippers to Former Team

    Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

    Eric Bledsoe Compares Clippers to Former Team

    Eric Bledsoe likes his fit on the LA Clippers better than his fit with the New Orleans Pelicans
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Before joining the LA Clippers, Eric Bledsoe's previous stop was not an ideal fit. The New Orleans Pelicans' most used starting lineup was Eric Bledsoe, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Steven Adams. With Ingram and Ball being the only capable outside shooters in that lineup, a player like Bledsoe was unable to utilize his best skill.

    While Bledsoe has never developed a consistent outside shot, his ability to penetrate the defense, score inside, and kick to capable shooters can bring a dynamic element to an offense that utilizes him properly. Surrounded by non-shooters in New Orleans, this was not the case; however, in Los Angeles with the Clippers, Bledsoe is surrounded by 3-4 quality shooters each time he is on the floor.

    When asked about his fit on the Clippers as compared to his previous team, Bledsoe said that "It's just a different team, different style of play. Obviously [in New Orleans] we had a lot of ball handlers with Zion, BI who had the ball in his hands a lot last year. This year, it's a good feel, it's just a better fit for me." Bledsoe went on to clarify that this feeling is not an indictment on the Pelicans, but rather just the way it works out in the NBA sometimes.

    Bledsoe had a fantastic performance in his first game back with the Clippers since being traded by the franchise in 2013. In 30 minutes, he scored 22 points on 10/16 from the field. All but one of his baskets came from inside the arc; however, if he is able to create offense for himself with this proficiency inside the paint, then any three-point baskets will simply be extra.

    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    Kawhi Leonard Selected to NBA's Top-75 List

    Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For 2021-22 Season

    usa_today_16893451.0
    News

    Eric Bledsoe Compares Clippers to Former Team

    3 minutes ago
    90
    News

    Paul George Calls Steph Curry 'The Complete Package Offensively'

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17001056_168384702_lowres
    News

    Clippers Fall to Warriors After Spectacular Steph Curry Performance

    8 hours ago
    GettyImages-1294975093-e1622308751999
    News

    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    16 hours ago
    1200x0
    News

    LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Other NBA Players React to Steph Curry's Performance Against Clippers

    17 hours ago
    Kawhi Clippers
    News

    Kawhi Leonard Selected to NBA's Top-75 List

    21 hours ago
    Kawhi X2
    News

    Kawhi Leonard's X2 Drink Partners With Anheuser-Busch’s AB ONE

    Oct 21, 2021
    1230490087.0
    News

    Game Preview: LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

    Oct 21, 2021