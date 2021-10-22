Kawhi Leonard Selected to NBA's Top-75 List

The NBA is celebrating their 75th anniversary this season, and as part of the celebration, they have announced a team of their top-75 players of all-time. The list was not ranked in order, removing the possibility of those debates ensuing; however, just being recognized as one of the league's 75 greatest players ever is an incredible accomplishment. On the last day of announcements, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was named to the team.

Coming out of college, Kawhi drew comparisons to Luc Mbah A Moute and Gerald Wallace. His ability to defend and rebound as a versatile wing projected him to be a solid role player with limited offensive upside. Fast-forward just a decade later, and he is one of the NBA's 75 greatest players ever with a resume that includes 7 All-Defense teams, 5 All-NBA teams, 5 All-Star teams, 2 Finals MVP awards, 2 DPOY awards, and an All-Star game MVP award.

If the list were ranked in order, Kawhi would almost certainly reside amongst the top half. For a player who was not a lottery pick, and did not have superstar projection before entering the league, Kawhi's ascension to greatness is a testament to his determination. While Kawhi will miss a significant portion of this season, the Clippers are eager to continue their pursuit of an NBA championship behind the guidance of a player who has been there before.

With an opportunity to bring the LA Clippers their first championship in franchise history, Kawhi has a chance to continue ascending up the list of the NBA's greatest players ever.

Related Articles

Isaiah Hartenstein Reacts to Making Clippers Roster

Sources: Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Rehab Schedule, Clippers Cautiously Optimistic About Return

Injury Update: Serge Ibaka Progressed to Full 5-on-5