Former Clippers Guard Gets Real On Nuggets Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Denver Nuggets lost two-time NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the team this summer. The former Nuggets and Lakers sharpshooter agreed to sign with the Orlando Magic quickly into free agency, surprising many by the deal.
Former Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley believes the Magic are getting a major piece in Caldwell-Pope and explained why on the latest episode of the Pat Bev Podcast.
"[He brings] toughness," Beverley said. "Because there's two types of toughnesses. It's mental toughness like, 'come on guys, I'm gonna gather the troops,' or physical toughness. I ain't gonna let nobody punk us."
Aside from the leadership standpoint, Caldwell-Pope remains a lights out shooter and someone willing to do the dirty work that is asked of him.
"Basketball wise, he's a guy who can score without needing a lot of dribbles. He's a guy that can score without needing a ton of dribbles. You can put him in the left corner, or go DHO, if he comes off going to his right hand, he can get you a bucket. He plays off the catch well, he shoots the three well. he can give you, from any night, 15 to 20 points, so it's not surprise why he's been so successful in the NBA."
In his two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting over 41 percent from three.
He's expected to slide into the starting lineup for the Orlando Magic and help mentor the young team into the NBA postseason.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List