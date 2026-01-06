3 Clippers Who Will Not Be in LA Past Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers are nowhere near where they hoped they would be, but they show no signs of accepting their fate and pivoting to a rebuild. Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, and Ty Lue all seem aligned on their desire to try to be as competitive as possible this season. This means that James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are not going anywhere before the February 5 trade deadline. Instead, the Clippers will likely explore ways to upgrade the roster around their two stars.

Regardless of how they choose to do so, the Clippers will likely have to trade the following three veterans. Attaching draft capital to the salaries of these players is the only way the Clippers, who are bereft of future assets, can improve this team.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Serbian shooting guard is dealing with injuries once again. The 33-year-old sharpshooter can't stay healthy for an extended stretch, hurting the Clippers' already struggling backcourt depth.

Fortunately for the Clippers, Bogdanovic is essentially an expiring contract. He makes $16 million this season and has a team option for $16 million next season. The Clippers or any team acquiring him is not going to exercise that option, which could help open up cap space. That salary is big enough that the Clippers can turn Bogdanovic into a difference-maker by attaching a first-round pick.

John Collins

Another expiring salary that the Clippers could use in a trade is John Collins' $26.5 million contract. The veteran power forward has been fine this season, giving the Clippers consistent minutes as a starter. Yet, it's safe to assume that the front office regrets giving up Norman Powell to acquire Collins in the offseason.

Turning Collins into a true three-and-D player via a trade is an avenue the Clippers must pursue between now and February 5. Since he is an expiring contract, teams may not treat Collins as that negative of an asset. This could help the Clippers as they try to attach draft capital next to the 28-year-old to find an upgrade.

Chris Paul

This one is a no-brainer. In fact, it's impossible to understand why Chris Paul is still on the payroll of the LA Clippers. CP3 became trade-eligible on December 15, but the organization has yet to find a team for the Point God.

At this point, all Paul is doing is taking up a roster spot that could be going to a player who could help the Clippers on the court. If there is simply no interest in Paul, then the Clippers should waive him and let him sign with a team as a free agent. Regardless of how it happens, Paul will certainly not be a Clipper after February.

