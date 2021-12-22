Former Teammate Claims Lebron James 'Ruined Basketball'

While many people point to Kevin Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors as the league's introduction to super-teams, a former teammate of LeBron James believes LeBron's move to Miami actually started this trend. On a recent segment of the Bootleg Kev podcast, Iman Shumpert claims that Lebron James 'ruined basketball' by introducing the league to super-teams.

"It wasn’t KD. It was LeBron first going to Miami. LeBron knows he ruined basketball. He thought he was making it better. Me personally, I loved the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down." Shumpert said. This discussion continued on Twitter, with Shumpert providing refutation to arguments pointing out the super-teams that existed before LeBron's decision to take his talents to South Beach.

In response to a Tweet that referenced several other supposed super-teams that preceded the Big-3 Heat, Shumpert said, "Find me the year the top player left his throne and joined someone else? Closest thing was Shaq but Bigs have to pair up and Kobe was the juice. Bron had no need and had all the influence. I can debate this all day."

Shumpert discussed a multitude of LeBron-related topics on the podcast, including flopping. According to Shumpert, LeBron started flopping because officials weren't giving him the same calls that other players were getting. The entire podcast episode can be found here:

