Game Preview: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Having already played three pre-season games, the LA Clippers are set to play their fourth and final exhibition matchup before beginning their preparation for opening night. The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Southern California on Monday evening to take on the Clippers at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

The Clippers G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, play their home games in Ontario, which will be the site for Monday's contest. The team announced before the pre-season began that they would be finishing off their pre-season play at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, which allows fans from that area to see their team play at a low cost.

Aside from the venue, another attraction for fans on Monday evening will be the return of Patrick Beverley. While it is just an exhibition matchup, this will be the first time Beverley faces the Clippers since being traded from Los Angeles during the off-season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have their entire roster available for this matchup, with the exception of Jordan McLaughlin who is currently questionable with a right groin strain. For the Clippers, their injury report looks similar to the way it has all pre-season long. Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Jason Preston remain out with injuries, while Ivica Zubac is once again be questionable with a right shoulder strain.

With this being the final pre-season game, no Clippers are currently listed as out for rest purposes. Marcus Morris, who had rested each of the Clippers' first three exhibition matchups, is expected to play Monday night. If Zubac is able to go, this would give fans their first look at the Clippers' projected starting lineup to begin the season.

So far, Ty Lue has played his starters in the first half of each pre-season contest before resting them the remainder of the game. Because this is the last exhibition match before the games count, it would not be unlikely to see Ty Lue manage his starters' minutes in the first half while also allowing them to finish the game if it's close. If he is instead insistent on taking a more conservative approach to the pre-season, then expect to see some more extended minutes for Brandon Boston Jr. and Keon Johnson.

Another thing to look for during Monday's matchup is the assertiveness and rhythm of Paul George. So far during pre-season, George has gone just 6/18 from the field and 2/10 from deep. It is certainly not a cause for concern, considering George is just months removed from a historically great playoff run, but expect him to search for some offensive rhythm on Monday as he completes his final tune-up before the games count again.

Tip-off between the Clippers and Timberwolves is at 7:30 PM PST, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports.

