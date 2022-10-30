Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are looking for a bounceback win after unexpectedly losing to the Charlotte Hornets without LaMelo Ball.

The Warriors will be a bit more shorthanded tonight though, as they'll be missing Klay Thompson. Golden State will be missing the following players: Donte Divincenzo (left hamstring strain), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), and Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon management).

The Detroit Pistons will be missing their own fair share of players as well. Marvin Bagley will be out due to a right knee sprain, Buddy Boeheim will be out on a G-League two-way situation, and Alec Burks will be out with a left navicular fracture.

There are no must-win games for the Golden State Warriors right now, but beating an inferior Pistons team would definitely start fixing the ship for the Warriors. They're not in as bad of a position as the LA Clippers or Brooklyn Nets, but Golden State definitely hasn't been playing great basketball.

The key to a winning streak is just getting that first win, and a win against the Detroit Pistons could be exactly what the Golden State Warriors need right now. It'll be a bit tougher without Klay Thompson available, but there's no reason why the Warriors should lose as long as they have Steph Curry in their lineup - as long as they don't close out how they did against the Charlotte Hornets.

