Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are set to face off in what the schedule makers hoped would be a significant contest; however, the only bit of significance lies with Brooklyn's pursuit of a top-8 seed. With the Knicks well out of play-in contention, they have little to play for other than observing the role of spoiler for their New York City rivals. While that motivation may be somewhat present, the Knicks will be without several key contributors for this game.

In their updated injury report, the Knicks have listed Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, and Nerlens Noel as out. The team also announced that Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are questionable, as each player is dealing with a sore knee. For Brooklyn, they will be without Ben Simmons, James Johnson, Goran Dragic, and Joe Harris. Primarily expected absences for both sides, each team will be ready to compete with who they have available.

When asked about this rivalry, Kyrie Irving said, "You know how that series goes between us and the New York Knicks. It's been that way since I've been a fan of the Nets, since I was a kid. So it's gonna be action packed... It will be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It's the Mecca, so what better way to close out your season, the final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world."

As Irving prepares for his first game in MSG with Kevin Durant, he and the Nets will look to get a much needed win against an inferior opponent.

Related Articles

Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts on Play-in Tournament