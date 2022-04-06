Skip to main content
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are playing, Julius Randle is out

USA Today

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are playing, Julius Randle is out

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are set to face off in what the schedule makers hoped would be a significant contest; however, the only bit of significance lies with Brooklyn's pursuit of a top-8 seed. With the Knicks well out of play-in contention, they have little to play for other than observing the role of spoiler for their New York City rivals. While that motivation may be somewhat present, the Knicks will be without several key contributors for this game.

In their updated injury report, the Knicks have listed Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, and Nerlens Noel as out. The team also announced that Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are questionable, as each player is dealing with a sore knee. For Brooklyn, they will be without Ben Simmons, James Johnson, Goran Dragic, and Joe Harris. Primarily expected absences for both sides, each team will be ready to compete with who they have available.

When asked about this rivalry, Kyrie Irving said, "You know how that series goes between us and the New York Knicks. It's been that way since I've been a fan of the Nets, since I was a kid. So it's gonna be action packed... It will be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It's the Mecca, so what better way to close out your season, the final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Irving prepares for his first game in MSG with Kevin Durant, he and the Nets will look to get a much needed win against an inferior opponent.

Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts on Play-in Tournament

1193579579.0
News

Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

By Joey Linn13 minutes ago
usa_today_15436572.0
News

Injury Report: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton Out vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn56 minutes ago
merlin_163321059_de810d20-a478-452a-b3bc-984a91e647d1-superJumbo
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts on Knicks vs. Nets Rivalry

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
hi-res-819134ee4ab5d8e1c74f0cef031fccc9_crop_north
News

Donovan Mitchell Addresses Rudy Gobert Situation

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
giannis-antetokounmpo-luka-doncic_t4qb2nxr0b22127mm25z651tm
News

Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
imageedit_1_3515913325
News

Injury Report: Norman Powell's Updated Status vs. Suns

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
USATSI_18017417_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Hope Norman Powell Returns This Week

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
star-treatment-kawhi-leonard-bothered-clippers
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Moves at Practice

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022