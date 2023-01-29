Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell's Updated Status vs. Clippers

The shorthanded LA Clippers will have to face Donovan Mitchell on Sunday evening, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have officially upgraded their star guard to available for this matchup. Mitchell had been questionable until an hour before tip-off when the team announced that he would be playing vs. the Clippers.

In addition to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers will also be without Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Robert Covington, and Marcus Morris for this game. Luke Kennard, who was listed as questionable on the last half of a back to back, will play for the Clippers.

This leaves Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and Kennard as the only regular rotation players available for the Clippers in this game. Young guys like Amir Coffey, Moussa Diabate, and Brandon Boston Jr. are also expected to get opportunities.

Having won five-straight, the Clippers are in danger of snapping their longest winning streak of the season, especially with Mitchell now available. It is likely that Mitchell will be somewhat limited in terms of minutes, but the Cavaliers will be heavy favorites in this game against a shorthanded Clippers group.

Even with their depleted roster, the Clippers have shown the ability to win games like these over the years, and will look to shock the NBA world with an improbable victory on the road against Mitchell and the Cavs.

