Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

It wouldn't be an NBA trade deadline if there weren't reports about the LA Clippers pursuing a "traditional point guard" to pair alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The team's pursuit of a primary ball handler next to their two stars has been well documented over the last several seasons, and will reportedly continue up until this year's trade deadline. In a recent report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, it was mentioned that the Clippers have interest in Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.

This reported interest should not come as much surprise, because it is consistent with the way the Clippers have operated over the last several seasons. From trading two picks and Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo in 2021, to spending the entirety of their limited cap space on John Wall this past summer, the Clippers continue to chase their vision of a "traditional point guard," even at the expense of overpaying salary and assets.

While much of the lineup data suggests the Clippers are at their best this season when playing without a traditional point guard, the team reportedly still has interest in trading for one. The concerning part about this development, is that players like Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley continue to come up in these reports, indicating the Clippers have not pivoted from their previous approach of adding veteran point guards past their prime, often at the expense of real assets.

While Kyle Lowry could potentially help, he will turn 37 years old in March, and is shooting just 40.9% from the field and 34.0% from deep this season. His $28.3M salary would require a legitimate package going back to Miami, and his $29.6M salary for next season is fully guaranteed.

Even if they are determined to add a point guard, there are better options for the Clippers than Kyle Lowry. This is a trade they should stay away from.

