Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade

The LA Clippers went all-in during the 2019 summer to bring in both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Trading young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for George, the Clippers got Leonard to sign, and built their most talented roster is franchise history.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was coaching the Clippers at that time, and he recently admitted not being so sure about the deal. When asked about Gilgeous-Alexander before Philadelphia's game vs. the OKC Thunder, Rivers said revealed some honest feelings about the young star and the trade that sent him to OKC.

"One of my favorite guys," Rivers said. "Reminds me a lot of Tyrese [Maxey], just as far as his approach. He’s one of those young guys in his rookie year that you couldn’t coach enough. That loved being coached, overworked, and stood for everything that’s good in the game. I say the same thing about Tyrese. I’ve had several those, but [Gilgeous-Alexander] stands out. Quiet demeanor, but tough, and you knew this was coming. At least I did. I believe that."

Rivers continued, saying, "The day we decided to make that move when I was in LA, I was not so sure about it - even though what we did was phenomenal, too. I kept thinking this kid’s gonna be special, and I’m really happy that he is because he’s a good kid."

It was obvious very early on that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be special, and he is now one of the best players in the NBA.

