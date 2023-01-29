Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Cavaliers

If they want to extend their current five-game winning streak, the LA Clippers will have to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The two stars have been ruled out for Sunday night's contest, as it is the last half of a back to back. For Leonard, he has yet to play both games in a back to back set this season, and George has also rested at least one half since his return from injury.

Playing their best basketball of the season, the Clippers have strung together five-straight victories for the first time all year. It is frustrating that such a streak will be placed in jeopardy due to injury management, but that is the reality the Clippers are forced to live in with their two stars.

For Leonard, it was expected that he would likely not play back to backs in his first season back from ACL surgery. That approach was less expected for George, who has played more back to backs with the Clippers than Leonard has, but his injury issues this season have forced the Clippers to take the same approach with him as well.

It is still unclear whether or not Donovan Mitchell will play in this game for Cleveland, which could determine if the Clippers have any chance at all of stealing this game on the road.

