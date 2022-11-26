Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Pacers

After pulling within a half-game of the Western Conference's first seed, the LA Clippers suffered another tough blow, losing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George once again. Just two games into his return from a 12-game absence, Leonard rolled his ankle and has been sidelined since. In what was initially labeled knee soreness, Leonard's teammate Paul George has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that will once again keep him out on Sunday.

The star duo is not expected to be sidelined long term, but both Leonard and George will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have lost their last two games, both of which came without Leonard and George, and will have a tough matchup to deal with on Sunday. The Pacers have shown signs of a good basketball team at times this season, and could easily have the best 2-3 players on the floor in this game.

While the circumstances once again look difficult for the Clippers, they still have some players with proven ability to step up. Norman Powell, John Wall, and Marcus Morris have each played well individually as of late, and will need to be the best version of themselves in order for the Clippers to get a much needed win on Sunday.

The ability to survive these stretches without Leonard and George will go a long way towards deciding the Clippers' seeding at the end of the year. While it is still just November, each game counts the same.

