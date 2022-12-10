Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Playing vs. Wizards

The LA Clippers desperately need to get back on track. The team is in danger of falling to an even .500 on the season, despite playing one of the easiest schedules in the NBA thus far. While there is injury context involved, the standings do not factor that in. The team has dealt with some very difficult injury misfortune, but their poor play to start the season cannot be entirely attributed to injuries.

Currently 1-2 on this road trip, the Clippers will look to make it an even .500 stretch of games when they finish their four-game trip in Washington on Saturday. After missing Kawhi Leonard against the Miami Heat, the Clippers will have both him and Paul George available for this game vs. the Wizards.

This game in Washington will also be John Wall's first game in front of Wizards fans since being traded to the Houston Rockets. A Wizards legend, Wall will undoubtedly get a tribute video and standing ovation from his former fanbase. Many Wizards fans still follow and support Wall with the Clippers, as his impact on that team and city will be felt for a long time.

The Clippers are in need of wins, because while the Western Conference is mediocre, they are quickly falling far behind where they expect to be. There is time to turn things around, but it needs to start soon.

