Injury Report: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable vs. OKC Thunder

The LA Clippers will travel to Oklahoma City on Saturday to take on the Thunder, and they may again be without their three most important players again. With Kawhi Leonard still out as he recovers from ACL surgery, Paul George and Nicolas Batum remain questionable. For George, he is still dealing with a sprained right elbow, and for Batum, he is dealing with a sprained ankle.

Paul George has missed the Clippers' last four games with this elbow sprain, and Batum has missed the team's last three games. The Clippers have gone 3-1 during George's four-game absence, with their only loss coming on the road against the Utah Jazz. After this game against OKC, the Clippers will travel back home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Clippers are also listing Serge Ibaka as out for personal reasons, so he too will be sidelined for this contest. Aside from their status as questionable, there aren't many indicators that provide insight into how close Paul George and Nicolas Batum may be to a return. In the meantime, the Clippers have done a good job winning games in their absence.

Against a bottom-tier OKC Thunder team, this could be another opportunity for the Clippers to steal a win without their best players, if they do indeed sit out again. If not, it could also be a good opportunity to ease them back into game action with limited minutes. Either way, the Clippers will continue to remain cautious with their veteran talent.

