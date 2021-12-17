Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Injury Report: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable vs. OKC Thunder
    Publish date:

    Injury Report: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable vs. OKC Thunder

    Paul George and Nicolas Batum remain questionable for the LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder matchup on Saturday
    Author:

    KATELYN MULCAHY | Credit: Getty Images via AFP

    Paul George and Nicolas Batum remain questionable for the LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder matchup on Saturday

    The LA Clippers will travel to Oklahoma City on Saturday to take on the Thunder, and they may again be without their three most important players again. With Kawhi Leonard still out as he recovers from ACL surgery, Paul George and Nicolas Batum remain questionable. For George, he is still dealing with a sprained right elbow, and for Batum, he is dealing with a sprained ankle.

    Paul George has missed the Clippers' last four games with this elbow sprain, and Batum has missed the team's last three games. The Clippers have gone 3-1 during George's four-game absence, with their only loss coming on the road against the Utah Jazz. After this game against OKC, the Clippers will travel back home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

    The Clippers are also listing Serge Ibaka as out for personal reasons, so he too will be sidelined for this contest. Aside from their status as questionable, there aren't many indicators that provide insight into how close Paul George and Nicolas Batum may be to a return. In the meantime, the Clippers have done a good job winning games in their absence.

    Read More

    Against a bottom-tier OKC Thunder team, this could be another opportunity for the Clippers to steal a win without their best players, if they do indeed sit out again. If not, it could also be a good opportunity to ease them back into game action with limited minutes. Either way, the Clippers will continue to remain cautious with their veteran talent.

    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

    Chris Paul Blasts Referee After Receiving Technical Foul Against Clippers

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    063_1350766731
    News

    Injury Report: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable vs. OKC Thunder

    37 seconds ago
    kevin-durant-blake-griffin-patty-mills-nets-vs-76ers-1639712552.webp
    News

    Kevin Durant Reacts to Blake Griffin's Clutch Shot: 'That's What We Need From Him'

    19 hours ago
    10601289
    News

    NBA Players React to Lakers Signing Isaiah Thomas

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17366064_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris says Rudy Gobert Protects Jazz Players That Can't Defend

    Dec 16, 2021
    merlin_2900387
    News

    Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz Stay Hot, Defeat LA Clippers 124-103

    Dec 16, 2021
    Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Dec 15, 2021
    GettyImages-1233056287-e1623445807865
    News

    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_16276829_168390270_lowres
    News

    Injury Update: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable for Clippers vs. Jazz

    Dec 14, 2021