Injury Report: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will be without their top talent vs. Spurs

On the last half of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors will be without their top talent against the San Antonio Spurs. After picking up a win over the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, and James Wiseman are all out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Recognizing their ultimate goal is health and success in the playoffs, the Warriors are opting to be cautious with their top talent on the last half of a back-to-back. Golden State is on a six-game winning streak, and that will certainly be in jeopardy tonight. The Spurs are not exactly dominant themselves; however, winning on the road this shorthanded is a tall task against any team.

The Golden State Warriors are currently three games behind the Pheonix Suns for the first-seed in the Western Conference. While the Warriors have won six-straight, they have not made up any ground on Pheonix, because the Suns are currently riding a 10-game winning streak. The Suns will take on the Brooklyn Nets at home on Tuesday night, but Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant.

With Steph Curry resting against San Antonio, he will likely return to the lineup on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. After struggling with his shot for months, Curry has seemingly broken out of his slump, averaging 29.3 PPG on 47.1% from deep over his last three games. The Warriors are undefeated in those matchups, looking like the dominant version of themselves that started the season.

The Warriors and Spurs are set to tip-off at 5:30 PST on Tuesday evening.

