Injury Update: Patrick Beverley Not Expected to Miss Much Time

Early in Wednesday's matchup vs. the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley left the game with a supposed injury. He missed the remainder of that contest, and while Minnesota pulled out the win, they lost their starting point guard in the process.

The injury for Beverley is being listed as a left adductor strain, and he has been ruled out for Minnesota's game on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. While the Timberwolves and their fans are understandably concerned about Beverley's status, a recent report indicates that the injury isn't expected to be serious.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that Patrick Beverley's injury isn't expected to be serious, and the belief is that he will not miss much time. If true, this is certainly great news for the Timberwolves, who have been at their best when Patrick Beverley is on the floor.

The team is on a 5-game winning streak, and has broken even at 9-9 on the season. A lot of attention has rightfully gone to the team's star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell; however, that group really took off once Patrick Beverley was inserted into the starting lineup.

In 158 minutes alongside Beverley this season, Minnesota's big-3 has a +23.8 net rating. In their 166 minutes without Beverley, this number drops to just +4.0. Among all lineups that have played at least 10 games together this season, Minnesota's starting group of Beverley, Russell, Edwards, Vanderbilt, and Towns, has the highest net rating in the entire NBA at +48.3.

Patrick Beverley's impact on this Timberwolves team is undeniable, so if this latest report is accurate, it is certainly good news for the team and their fans.

Related Articles

Marcus Morris Says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'