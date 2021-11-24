Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Marcus Morris says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic
    Publish date:

    Marcus Morris says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic have a great rivalry.
    Author:

    Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic have a great rivalry.

    The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks don't like each other - it's easy to see why after two consecutive years of playoff battles. There's a bit of competitive history with everyone on the roster, but none more so than Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris.

    "The refs are on my ass," Marcus Morris said. "I can't even talk to Luka, I can't even breathe on him."

    Throughout the years, Marcus Morris has been one of the primary antagonizers towards Luka Doncic. In the first year that the Clippers faced the Dallas Mavericks, the team roughed up Doncic pretty well. Both Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell bodied Luka Doncic up a ton, talked a plethora of trash, and got incredibly physical with him.

    In the second playoff matchup, that type of animosity and physical play on Doncic was pretty much gone. Doncic was carving up the Clippers and forcing them to take Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley out of the game. Morris believes the reason for that is because the referees simply won't allow that to happen anymore. 

    Read More

    "It kind of makes it a little bit in other words corny, but it's good competition," Marcus Morris said. "I'd rather go to blows if it were up to me."

    If the playoffs started tomorrow, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks would face off for a third straight year in a row in the first round. Fortunately for both teams, it's only November and they don't start anywhere near tomorrow. The season series is currently split at 1-1, with both teams neck and neck in the standings. Both the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks could definitely use a string of wins in the near future.

    Dillon Brooks: 'Paul George Needs Illegal Screens to Get Open Against Me'

    Paul George Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Steph Curry Reacts to Receiving MVP Chants at Nets Home Game

    USATSI_17220104_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    1 minute ago
    paul-george-hits-3-to-force-ot-vs-mavs-cropped
    News

    Dallas Mavericks Defeat LA Clippers 112-104 in Overtime Thriller

    6 hours ago
    1236288970.0
    News

    Study: LA Clippers Fans are More Supportive Than Los Angeles Lakers Fans

    14 hours ago
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    23 hours ago
    luka-doncic-pain-nerve-issue
    News

    Report: Luka Doncic Leaves Practice Early With Injury

    Nov 22, 2021
    CN5EG2F3KUI6XPCKMKCJZ5WMVE
    News

    Injury Update: Luka Doncic to Practice, Hopes to Return Against Clippers

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17001057_168390270_lowres
    News

    Sources: Marcus Morris to Return From Injury Very Soon

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17178058_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nicolas Batum to Miss Numerous Games as he Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    Nov 21, 2021