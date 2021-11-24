Marcus Morris says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks don't like each other - it's easy to see why after two consecutive years of playoff battles. There's a bit of competitive history with everyone on the roster, but none more so than Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris.

"The refs are on my ass," Marcus Morris said. "I can't even talk to Luka, I can't even breathe on him."

Throughout the years, Marcus Morris has been one of the primary antagonizers towards Luka Doncic. In the first year that the Clippers faced the Dallas Mavericks, the team roughed up Doncic pretty well. Both Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell bodied Luka Doncic up a ton, talked a plethora of trash, and got incredibly physical with him.

In the second playoff matchup, that type of animosity and physical play on Doncic was pretty much gone. Doncic was carving up the Clippers and forcing them to take Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley out of the game. Morris believes the reason for that is because the referees simply won't allow that to happen anymore.

"It kind of makes it a little bit in other words corny, but it's good competition," Marcus Morris said. "I'd rather go to blows if it were up to me."

If the playoffs started tomorrow, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks would face off for a third straight year in a row in the first round. Fortunately for both teams, it's only November and they don't start anywhere near tomorrow. The season series is currently split at 1-1, with both teams neck and neck in the standings. Both the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks could definitely use a string of wins in the near future.

