Injury Update: Paul George Participated in 4-on-4 Scrimmage

LA Clippers star Paul George participated in a scrimmage at the team's facility

NBAE via Getty Images

LA Clippers star Paul George has been sidelined with a tear in his right elbow for almost three months now, and while the season is just weeks from completion, the team has yet to rule George out for the season. On Sunday evening, he was seen participating in a 4-on-4 scrimmage at the Clippers facility.

In a video posted on Instagram by LA Clippers player development Coach Chad Bell, George could be seen taking the ball up the floor in what looked to be a 4-on-4 scrimmage with George and some coaches. These types of scrimmages are common for players working their way back to contact, as it's easier to control the environment when scrimmaging against coaches rather than players.

While the team has been characteristically quiet about George's injury, all updates have signified at least an intent to return this season. Farbod Esnaashari of AllClippers recently reported that sources indicated to him that Paul George would be reevaluated again after a non-contact ramp-up period, which would ultimately indicate if he could indeed return before the playoffs. This recent video of George participating in 4-on-4 action, is likely part of this ramp-up process.

The LA Clippers are almost certain to finish in the Western Conference's 8th-seed, which would send them on the road for that first play-in game. With the Minnesota Timberwolves now surpassing the Denver Nuggets for the 6th-seed, that game would currently be played in Denver against the reigning MVP. There is still a lot to be determined concerning the Clippers' opponent in that play-in game; however, the availability of Paul George could very likely determine the outcome, regardless of who the opponent is.

