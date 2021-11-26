Injury Update: Zion Williamson Cleared For Full Basketball Activities

Zion Williamson has yet to step on the court this season for the New Orleans Pelicans due to a foot injury, but the team just recently announced that he has been cleared for full basketball activities. It is unclear what this means for his return to game action, but it is certainly a step in the right direction.

The Pelicans have gotten off to a terrible start without their star forward, currently sitting at 4-16 through 20 games. They did get a win over the LA Clippers just a few games ago, and will matchup with them once more on Monday in Los Angeles.

While Zion has been plagued by injuries to start his career, he has been every bit of a star player when he has been on the floor. Last season, the 20-year-old averaged 27 PPG on 61% from the field. With these averages, Zion became the first player in NBA history to average at least 27 PPG on at least 60% from the field. He was truly dominant last season.

With a brutal stretch of games coming up for the Pelicans that include two against the Utah Jazz, one against the LA Clippers, and one against the Dallas Mavericks, it would certainly be a much needed boost for New Orleans if they were able to get Zion back.

