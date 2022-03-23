Skip to main content
Report: Injury Updates for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Another report has come out about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Earlier in the month, AllClippers reported that the Clippers are losing optimism in a Kawhi Leonard return, but that the door isn't closed. We also reported that Paul George was going to be re-evaluated after a three-week non-contact ramp up. Chris Haynes has a follow up to that report.

During Tuesday's Clippers vs Nuggets game, Chris Haynes gave some updates about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's return.

“Paul George has gradually progressed to the court, where he’s doing 4-on-4 work with the coaching staff in a controlled contact," Haynes said on the TNT broadcast.

“Lastly, Kawhi Leonard is progressing nicely, but sources say a decision has not been made on whether he will return this season or not," Haynes said.

At this point, there isn't much more of an update to give on either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George - they either return this season or they don't. Obviously, there's still a chance that either player could still develop a setback, but if that's the case, it just leans into the possibility of them not returning. 

It's tough to say whether or not either player is returning as well. The return depends entirely on how quickly the rehab can progress through this very limited window. With the way the season has been for the Clippers, it's starting to feel like it wouldn't be a smart idea to rush either back for a play-in game.

