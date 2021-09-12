Report: Isaiah Hartenstein Agrees to Training Camp Deal With LA Clippers

The Clippers may have some competition for their third big man spot.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, big man Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a training camp deal with the LA Clippers.

The Clippers recently just signed Harry Giles to a non-guaranteed less than a week ago, and it looks like he may have some competition for that third big man spot. Both Hartenstein and Giles play the center position and are only 23-years old, but Giles is 6'10" and Hartenstein is 7'0".

Here's a comparison for their most recent year:

Harry Giles: 2.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, on 43/35/59 shooting

Isaiah Hartenstein: 8.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, on 58/33/69 shooting

Defense is also definitely something to factor in here, but it immediately feels like Hartenstein should be getting minutes over Giles. Regardless, both of them will be trying to take third man center minutes behind Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka.

There still hasn't been an announcement on Zubac's MCL injury or Ibaka's nerve damage, so there's a possibility that the third-string center position will get some decent playing time this upcoming season. Nothing has been said about DeMarcus Cousins and whether or not he'll return to the LA Clippers as well. Otherwise, it feels like the team got a majority of the band back together for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The LA Clippers are expected to begin training camp on September 27, which includes a five-game preseason schedule.

