Ja Morant Believes Devin Booker Deserves More Respect

The Phoenix Suns won again on Thursday, improving their NBA-best record to 60-14. The first and likely only team to get 60 wins this season, the Suns have been absolutely dominant all year. The biggest reason why, is the play of Devin Booker, who went off for 49 points and 10 assists in the win over Denver. After the game, Ja Morant shared his thoughts:

The Memphis Grizzlies star believes Devin Booker deserves more respect for what he's done this season. Often times overlooked by the media's obsession with Chris Paul, Booker has been the clear best player on the Phoenix Suns this season. Doing it all in this game against Denver, that was on full display once again.

Chris Paul made his return from injury in this game, and had a nice showing with 17 points and 13 assists. While Paul is vital for what the Suns do, Booker's ability to maintain Phoenix's dominance without him was a big development. Running away with the one-seed while Paul was sidelined, the Suns were able to take their time with his return, as he was able to get a likely much needed break before the playoffs are set to begin.

Despite being the reigning Western Conference champions, many feel as if the Suns still have a lot to prove. While they've had a dominant regular season, they have their sights set on the playoffs. The team is poised for a deep run, and according to Ja Morant, Booker needs more respect for that.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Paul George Participates in Practice

Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback