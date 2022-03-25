Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Knee Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that star point guard Ja Morant would be reevaluated in two weeks with a knee injury. The news comes at an unfortunate time, as the Grizzlies are in pursuit of the Western Conference's 2-seed. With the playoffs just a few weeks away, the team is hopeful that Morant can return shortly after that reevaluation, as any extended absence beyond that point would put his playoff status in jeopardy. While these are all worthy concerns, Morant himself is seemingly not worried about it.

In a Tweet just minutes after the news was announced that he would be sidelined for at least two weeks, Morant indicated that he has no worries. When the injury was initially suffered, Morant Tweeted a "Hakuna Matata" gif from Lion King that seemingly communicated he was not concerned. When the news came out that he would miss more time than fans initially hoped, Morant brought the gif back to the timeline:

From what Morant has posted to social media, it seems as if the star guard has avoided serious injury, and the extended time off is more precautionary than anything else. The Memphis Grizzlies are an astonishing 16-2 without Morant this season, which allows the team to be more cautious with his injury than if they were struggling in his absence. If all goes well at that two-week reevaluation, Morant will have gotten a nice break leading into what should be a fantastic Western Conference playoffs.

