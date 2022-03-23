Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant's High Praise

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and while Ja Morant will be sidelined with knee soreness, some mutual respect was exchanged between he and Kevin Durant. Following Brooklyn's most recent game, Durant showed love to Morant, in which Ja responded with this Tweet on Tuesday:

When asked about who Ja Morant reminds him of, Durant said, "He's a combination of players, I feel. I think the greatest players in our game can transform into anybody at any given point, and I think Ja is on the way to that. I mean when he's playing I see like two or three or four different hall-of-famers in his game. From Iverson, he might make a Jordan-like lay-up, he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose. His float game is up there with some of the best that's ever played. I don't wanna gas him up too much since we're playing against him, but I think the sky is the limit for him. His future is obviously bright, and he makes everybody better playing against him."

These comments from Durant of course came before it was announced that Morant would not play against Brooklyn on Wednesday, or perhaps he would have even elaborated more. Two of the best players in the league this season, it was cool to see Ja and KD share their mutual respect for one another.

