LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

The Clippers will pick 43rd in the 2022 NBA Draft

Kostas Lymperopoulos | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

With their 2022 first-round pick, which is now in the lottery, going to the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers will have just one draft selection this summer. The NBA announced the draft order on Monday afternoon, and the Clippers will be picking 43rd in the 2022 draft. With some late-draft success in recent years, the team will look to find another contributor in the 2nd round.

In previous years, the Clippers have found Terance Mann and Brandon Boston Jr. in the 2nd round, two players that would both likely go much higher in a redraft. While the team has had some late-draft success in recent years, there have also been some egregious misses as well. 

Selecting Mfiondu Kabengele in 2019 over players like Jordan Poole, Keldon Johnson, and Nicolas Claxton, or selecting Jerome Robinson in 2018 over players like Michael Porter Jr. and Anfernee Simons, the Clippers have had some really bad misses in the first round. While some undeniable draft mistakes have been made in recent years, finding a guy like Terance Mann with the 48th pick provides some reason for optimism that the Clippers could have some success with the 43rd overall selection this summer.

While the team would love to be competing in the NBA Playoffs right now, their focus will instead be shifted to free agency and the NBA Draft.

