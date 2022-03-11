James Harden Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Nets

Scoring just 11 points on 3/17 from the field on Thursday night, James Harden did not have the performance he was hoping for against the Brooklyn Nets. This was a highly anticipated matchup, as Brooklyn and Philly were facing off for the first time since making a blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden. For Harden and the 76ers, it was not the revenge game they envisioned.

After the game, James Harden said, "I gotta be better individually. Some turnovers were just careless. Individually I gotta be better. As a team, we'll watch film and see where we can be better. We'll just continue to improve, this is only our 6th game together as a unit. I'm still trying to figure things out. But tonight was good for us. We got our ass kicked. Since I've been here everything has been sweet, tonight was good for us to come down to reality."

There is a legitimate chance that the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers face off in the first round of the playoffs, and while it goes without saying, Philly will need a much better version of James Harden than the one they got Thursday night. According to Harden, he and the team are still figuring things out. While it didn't come together on Thursday night, Harden expects a much more polished version of the 76ers come playoff time.

