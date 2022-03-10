Blake Griffin Defends Ben Simmons From Philadelphia Reporter

While Ben Simmons will not be playing in Thursday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, he will be in attendance. As the Nets entered the arena for shoot around, the Philadelphia media was there waiting to get a quote from Ben Simmons. Blake Griffin, his new teammate, spoke up instead.

As the Nets were walking into the arena, a reporter asked Ben Simmons what he expected tonight from the Philadelphia 76ers home crowd. Before Simmons had a chance to respond, Blake Griffin laughed and said, "Oh, the TMZ style!" Griffin, clearly taking a shot at the intrusive media tendencies, was the only Nets player who made a comment as the team entered the building.

It will certainly be a bizarre scene in Philadelphia for this game, as Philly fans have been desperately waiting for an opportunity to boo Ben Simmons. While he will not be playing, he may receive a tribute video that would give fans the opportunity to boo that they are looking for.

Ben Simmons has several Brooklyn Nets teammates that he can consult about dealing with an upset ex-fanbase. From Kevin Durant with OKC, Kyrie Irving with Boston, and Blake Griffin with Detroit, Brooklyn's veterans are no strangers to receiving boos from fans who once cheered them. While this will be Simmons' first taste of this, it will likely be something that persists throughout the rest of his career.

The Nets and Sixers are set to tip-off at 4:30 PST in Philadelphia.

