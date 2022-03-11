Kevin Durant Blasts Philadelphia 76ers Fans After Win

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets got a satisfying and dominant win vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. With the two teams facing off for the first time since making a blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden, the storylines were everywhere for this game. One of the biggest, even despite him being out, was the boos Ben Simmons would receive.

After the game, Kevin Durant fired back at 76ers fans, stating, "It felt good to quiet all of them down midway through the game. It was very quiet towards the end. We ain't hear no more Ben Simmons chants from the Sixers fans. It was more Nets fans in here than anything." That is the type of thing that tends to happen when one team comes in and completely dominates the game from start to finish, and Kevin Durant clearly enjoyed it.

James Harden played terrible against his former team, scoring just 11 points on 3/17 from the field. It was not the revenge game he or the 76ers hoped for, as Harden was a complete non-factor in the blowout loss at home. There is a real possibility that the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers face off in the first round, and while it goes without saying, Philly will need a much better version of James Harden than the one they got Thursday night.

