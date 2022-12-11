John Wall Leaving Door Open to Return to Washington Wizards

After his first game back in front of Washington Wizards fans since being traded by the organization in 2020, LA Clippers guard John Wall opened up about the emotional reunion with his former fanbase.

"In that moment and electrifying the crowd," Wall said. "That's what I’ve been doing for a lot of years in my career when I was here... To see the crowd stand up, I’m like, damn I might feel like I’m still in a Wizards jersey now. It was a dope moment for me."

Wall continued, saying, "Just the love I got. This is something I’ve been waiting for for 4 years… I’m glad I got the opportunity to appreciate it and be here and get the love I think that I deserve and I feel like I got my flowers."

When asked if there was an element of closure after receiving this moment, Wall said, "Nah, I'm still not saying goodbye. You never know what the future could hold. I'm not saying goodbye. It's not closure for me... I'm gonna continue to show my love and support for this city and the people that have always been for me, and that's never gonna change."

While Wall is under contract with the Clippers for the remainder of this season, the team has an option on his deal for the 2023-24 season. If the Clippers pick that option up, Wall will then become a free agent in 2024-25, and is seemingly leaving the door open on a possible return to the Wizards before his career ends. Even if it were for one year at the end of his career, it would be very cool to see Wall reunite with the fanbase that watched him grown from a first-overall pick to an All-NBA star.

