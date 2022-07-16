Skip to main content
John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

Photo by Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

Could the Battle of LA be back on next season?

Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is excited to join the LA Clippers for several reasons, but one reason certainly stands out to him. When asked about the "Battle of LA" rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, Wall shared his excitement for the several marquee games under the bright lights that these two teams will have.

"We know who they have over there, and we know who we have on our side," John Wall said when asked about the Lakers vs. Clippers rivalry. "I think it's gonna be a great battle, and I think it's a great opportunity for me. I think a lot of people get to see me play on TV, with Kawhi and those guys they have a lot of TV games, I love the stage.  When the lights is bright, that's the best time to perform, so I'm excited for it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The "Battle of LA" was incredibly one-sided last season, with the Clippers dominating the Lakers in four-straight wins. All of these wins came without Kawhi Leonard, and three of them came without Paul George as well. Next year's head-to-head projects to be similar unless the Lakers make some significant changes, because their team was unable to overcome Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard last year, despite one or both of LeBron James and Anthony Davis appearing in each matchup vs. the Clippers.

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

1237042129
News

New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
1200x0
News

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
NBA+2K20+Welcome+to+the+Next+Hb8kL0K7hecx
News

Which NBA Stars Attended Paul George's Wedding?

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George and Lou Williams Give Patrick Beverley Happy Birthday Messages

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 13, 2022
hi-res-65f0cbd3b5e9eae13025ee4279474a9a_crop_north
News

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

By Joey LinnJul 12, 2022
515629094-e1474378629391
News

John Wall Shuts Down Suspected Beef With Reggie Jackson

By Joey LinnJul 11, 2022
Jerry-West
News

Jerry West Reveals Favorite Player of All-Time

By Joey LinnJul 10, 2022