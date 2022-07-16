John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is excited to join the LA Clippers for several reasons, but one reason certainly stands out to him. When asked about the "Battle of LA" rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, Wall shared his excitement for the several marquee games under the bright lights that these two teams will have.

"We know who they have over there, and we know who we have on our side," John Wall said when asked about the Lakers vs. Clippers rivalry. "I think it's gonna be a great battle, and I think it's a great opportunity for me. I think a lot of people get to see me play on TV, with Kawhi and those guys they have a lot of TV games, I love the stage. When the lights is bright, that's the best time to perform, so I'm excited for it."

The "Battle of LA" was incredibly one-sided last season, with the Clippers dominating the Lakers in four-straight wins. All of these wins came without Kawhi Leonard, and three of them came without Paul George as well. Next year's head-to-head projects to be similar unless the Lakers make some significant changes, because their team was unable to overcome Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard last year, despite one or both of LeBron James and Anthony Davis appearing in each matchup vs. the Clippers.

