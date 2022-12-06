Kawhi Leonard and Paul George PLAYING vs Magic

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George made a victorious return against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and it looks like they'll both play again against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Even though Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are playing against the Magic, the team will be missing a plethora of players. Marcus Morris is out with a non-covid illness, Luke Kennard is out with right calf injury management, Norman Powell is out with a left groin strain, John Wall is out with left knee injury management, Moussa Diabate is out on a G League two-way, and Jason Preston is out on G League assignment.

It's worth noting that Wednesday's game against the Magic is the first night of a back-to-back. This means that there's a decent chance that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will likely not play against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Conversely, it also means that players like John Wall and Luke Kennard will likely play on Thursday.

While it may feel like the Clippers are struggling to stay afloat this season, they're still only 2.5 games out of the first seed and 1.5 games out of the third seed. The Clippers can't afford to lose to the Orlando Magic when they have such a tough upcoming schedule ahead. Hopefully, LA can still win against Orlando despite being shorthanded.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George