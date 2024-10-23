All Clippers

Devin Booker's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Clippers and Suns will open their NBA season at Intuit Dome on Wednesday.

Joey Linn

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night for the Intuit Dome’s first NBA regular season game. This is the season opener for both LA and Phoenix.

These two teams faced off in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, but both sides look much different now. The Suns added Bradley Beal last offseason, creating a big three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Clippers parted ways with both Paul George and Russell Westbrook this offseason, and are again without Kawhi Leonard due to injury.

Booker was dealing with an ankle injury in preseason that limited him to just three appearances.

Playing in the Suns’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers, Booker tallied 22 points in 28 minutes. This was a sign that the four-time All-Star had put the ankle issues behind him, and he has since been listed as available for this game against the Clippers.

The Suns will have their entire big three of Booker, Durant, and Beal available for this game against the Clippers. As previously mentioned, LA will be without Leonard as he continues managing his right knee inflammation.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench during a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Frontwave Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

These two teams have seen a lot of each other in recent years, facing off in the 2021 Western Conference Finals before meeting again in the 2023 opening round. Phoenix won both of those series, but Leonard played just two games (both in 2023).

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

