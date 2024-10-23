LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed
After a very volatile offseason, the LA Clippers finally open their season against their division rival, the Phoenix Suns. Both teams have a combined six names listed on their injury reports.
The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard is out due to a right knee injury recovery. The details of his injury have been very sparse, but fans should expect him out for an extended period of time. Mo Bamba is out due to left knee soreness. P.J. Tucker is not injured but is out because he's on indefinite leave from the Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns have three players listed on their injury report: Grayson Allen, Damion Lee, and Josh Okogie. Grayson Allen is probable with right Achilles soreness, Damion Lee is probable with left hamstring soreness, and Josh Okogie is out due to a right hamstring strain. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all listed as available against the Clippers.
Throughout the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns had bad blood toward each other. Now that most of the 2021 roster is gone from both sides, that animosity is essentially gone.
The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST in what will be the very first regular season game inside the brand-new Intuit Dome arena.
