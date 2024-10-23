All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed

There are six names listed on the injury report between the Clippers and Suns

Farbod Esnaashari

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a very volatile offseason, the LA Clippers finally open their season against their division rival, the Phoenix Suns. Both teams have a combined six names listed on their injury reports.

The LA Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard is out due to a right knee injury recovery. The details of his injury have been very sparse, but fans should expect him out for an extended period of time. Mo Bamba is out due to left knee soreness. P.J. Tucker is not injured but is out because he's on indefinite leave from the Clippers.

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonar
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have three players listed on their injury report: Grayson Allen, Damion Lee, and Josh Okogie. Grayson Allen is probable with right Achilles soreness, Damion Lee is probable with left hamstring soreness, and Josh Okogie is out due to a right hamstring strain. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all listed as available against the Clippers.

Throughout the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns had bad blood toward each other. Now that most of the 2021 roster is gone from both sides, that animosity is essentially gone.

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST in what will be the very first regular season game inside the brand-new Intuit Dome arena.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News