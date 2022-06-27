Skip to main content
Report: Kawhi Leonard Not Restricted in ACL Injury Rehab Activities

Report: Kawhi Leonard Not Restricted in ACL Injury Rehab Activities

Kawhi Leonard is progressing towards a return

Kawhi Leonard is progressing towards a return

There aren't many updates about Kawhi Leonard during the off-season, but it looks like he's positively progressing towards a return this season - with no definitive timeline.

According to a report from Law Murray, Kawhi Leonard is no longer restricted in ACL rehab activities.

"The primary item to watch this offseason is Leonard's recovery from surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee, which took place last July," Murray said. "I am told Leonard has not been restricted at all this month as he continues what has been to this point a successful rehabilitation process. Leonard has also been locked in mentally, as multiple sources suggest the mental hurdles that usually come with an ACL injury and long-term rehab have not deterred him. Though Leonard appears to be bigger, he has actually slimmed down at this point in his recovery and is continuing to take care of his body."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's no timetable for a Kawhi Leonard return because the Clippers don't want to rush him at any point during his rehabilitation process. Last season, there were murmurs from his teammates about a potential March return, but when the Clippers lost Paul George, those murmurs disappeared. The biggest thing for an ACL injury is making sure a player feels comfortable in returning so that they can return to the player they once were - the Clippers know this.

Hopefully, there will be another update before the season starts in October, and fans can finally see Kawhi Leonard play in an NBA game again soon.

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

nba-rumors--john-wall-could-sit-out-the-entire-upcoming-season-as-him-and-rockets-work-to-find-trade
News

Report: Clippers Interested in John Wall if Bought Out

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
kevin-durant-december-8-2021-scaled
News

Kevin Durant to the Clippers Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnJun 25, 2022
clippers-kawhi-leonard-participates-in-practice-in-vancouver
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Progressing Well, Not Yet Doing 5-on-5

By Joey LinnJun 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 8.56.45 PM
News

LA Clippers Select Moussa Diabate 43rd Overall

By Joey LinnJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17927142_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Not Trading Luke Kennard

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 23, 2022
1230938953.0
News

Report: Clippers on Kyrie Irving's List of Preferred Teams

By Joey LinnJun 23, 2022
nba-plain--5a4078f0-1123-4bfc-965c-f8b4c32e352c
News

Report: Several NBA Draft Night Trades Expected

By Joey LinnJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17877693_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nicolas Batum to Receive Interest From Lakers, Celtics, Suns, Jazz, Bulls, Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 22, 2022