Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on James Harden Trade

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant addressed the media on Saturday evening for the first time since James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. This was actually Durant's first time addressing the media since spraining his MCL, and with everything that has gone on since, it was a highly anticipated press conference.

On the James Harden trade, Durant said that it gives the team more clarity. Rather than dealing with the uncertainty surrounding Harden's happiness, upcoming contract, and play-style, the trade gives Brooklyn an opportunity to move forward with players they know want to be there.

On the reported unhappiness that James Harden experienced towards the end of his short tenure in Brooklyn, Durant said that it was too late for the situation to be salvaged by the team he heard about Harden's discontent. This quote from Durant seems to line up, as most reports indicate that Harden's ultimate discontentment came with Kyrie Irving's part-time status, which is something that will seemingly not change any time soon.

On the Nets' current 10-game losing streak, Durant acknowledged the severity, stating that "We're in deep shit. We understand that... but with one win, things can change." No team in NBA history has ever won a championship during a year in which they had a 10-game losing streak; however, adding in the context of injury absences, the Nets certainly have the talent to become the first.

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and while they will not yet be joined by their newest acquisitions, the team seems to be in good spirits.

Related Articles

Luka Doncic Reacts to First 50-Point Game

Report: Clippers, Mavericks, Bucks, Bulls Possible Destinations For Goran Dragic

Jerry West Reacts to Clippers Trading For Norman Powell