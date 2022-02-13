Kevin Durant Gives Update on Injury

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is hopeful to return shortly after the All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have lost 10-straight games coming into Saturday night's matchup against the Miami Heat; however, they have been without their best player. Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain, and addressed the media on Saturday for the first time since suffering the injury.

"I'm feeling better. Much better as each week passes. It's slow, but I'm looking forward to ramping things up," Durant told the media on Saturday. Durant added that he will start to do more in regards to his rehab in the coming weeks, and while he does not know exactly when he will return, he says he is trending in the right direction.

While Durant expressed confidence in the trajectory of his rehab, he also emphasized that he wants to be 100% when he does indeed return. As poorly as the Nets have played lately, and as far as they've fallen in the standings, a healthy Kevin Durant can cure almost anything. This is still a team, especially with their new acquisitions, that is near the top of a short list of title favorites. Much of that can be lost when a player of Kevin Durant's caliber is sidelined for an extended period of time; however, if his comments on Saturday are any indication, he should be back not too long after the All-Star break.

