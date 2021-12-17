Kevin Durant Reacts to Blake Griffin's Clutch Shot: 'That's What We Need From Him'

It has been a rough start to the new season for Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin, who was recently removed from the rotation after a stretch of poor play to start the year. Just six months after logging 40 minutes in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, and putting up 17 points and 11 rebounds while being asked to guard Giannis, Blake found himself completely out of the Nets' rotation. With several Brooklyn players recently entering the league's health and safety protocols, Blake finally got his number called again.

In the last two games as Brooklyn's starting power forward, Blake has averaged 15 PPG, 7 RPG, and 4 APG on 50% from the field. Taking several charges, and making many other hustle plays, Blake has seemingly returned to his playoff form. Capping off his solid play in these two games, was a dagger three that helped close out the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Thursday.

Matt Brooks of NetsDaily reported after the game that Nets superstar Kevin Durant was asked about Blake's shot, and said, "Man, that was a huge shot. That's what we need from him." Blake has struggled with his shot all year, but with Philly sending an aggressive trap at Durant, he was left wide open.

The Brooklyn Nets are now 21-8, and sit alone atop the Eastern Conference.

