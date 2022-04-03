Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Reacts to Scoring Career High 55-Points in Loss

Kevin Durant Reacts to Scoring Career High 55-Points in Loss

Kevin Durant's 55 points were not enough for the Brooklyn Nets

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant's 55 points were not enough for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant had a career night against the Atlanta Hawks, but it wasn't enough to get a win. In the biggest game of the season, Brooklyn came up short in Atlanta. With the loss, the Nets fall back into a tie with Charlotte for the 9th-seed. After the game, Durant shared his thoughts.

On if this loss is more deflating because of his career-high, Durant said, "Every loss is deflating. I ain't even worried about that. I'm just mad at the loss. I'm glad I shot the ball well, I mean 8 threes, career high. But I wish we would've came out with a W."

The Nets and Hawks came into this game with identical records, meaning the winner would pull a full game in front of the loser. The difference between 8th and 9th is massive, as the 8th seed receives two chances to make it out of the play-in tournament, while the 9th seed faces sudden elimination.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While there was a distinct free throw disparity in this game, with Atlanta taking 49 free throws to Brooklyn's 19, Kevin Durant did not use that as an excuse. "It's not cause of the refs. It's cause we're reaching and being undisciplined and just playing too aggressive," Durant said. "That's the game. They shot 42% from the field which is great defense... it's just fouls. We can't do that if we want to be a winning team."

While the Nets still have games left to sneak into the 8th seed, Atlanta controls their own destiny. Should the Hawks win the remainder of their games, even with Brooklyn also winning out, the Nets would finish 9th. That is why this game was so crucial, and despite KD's career high, Brooklyn couldn't get the job done.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Passing Kareem on Bucks Scoring List

DeMar DeRozan Apologized For Missing Game-Winning Free Throw Against Clippers

Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update on Ankle

mceu_87091697111648756388306
News

Injury Report: Paul George Available For Clippers vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_18005203_168390270_lowres
News

Robert Covington Makes History Against Milwaukee Bucks

By Farbod Esnaashari13 hours ago
GettyImages-1389045633
News

Robert Covington Reveals What Giannis Told Him During Career Night

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
1305327710.0
News

Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey LinnApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17999468_168390270_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan Apologized For Missing Game-Winning Free Throw Against Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 1, 2022
giannis-antetokounmpo-scores-44-lead-bucks-past
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Passing Kareem on Bucks Scoring List

By Joey LinnApr 1, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b142
News

Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update on Ankle

By Joey LinnMar 31, 2022
fe3d2a00-5852-4d75-a69a-d4cc2ef1f438-USP_NBA__Finals-Cleveland_Cavaliers_at_Golden_Stat
News

Ty Lue Reveals Unique Strategy in 2016 Finals

By Joey LinnMar 30, 2022