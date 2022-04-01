Kevin Durant Gives Injury Update on Ankle

On a scary play at the end of Thursday night's thriller between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, Nets star Kevin Durant seemed to have hurt his ankle on a three-point attempt. Having been undercut on the play, receiving three free-throws, Durant stayed on the ground for a little while before stepping up and hitting his free-throws. After the game, he gave an update on his ankle.

When asked if he would miss any time, Durant said, "Nah, I'm good. It's a little sore, but you know how that goes." On the play itself, Durant said, "That's two games in a row players have walked up underneath me when I'm trying to make a basketball play." Durant's frustration is warranted, as the NBA has often been inconsistent with their enforcement of the "landing space" foul.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks never fail to deliver incredible games, going back to their 7-game series in last year's Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. This game was no exception, with Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo battling it out for a win that would have been huge for either team. Just like last year, Giannis and the Bucks came out on top.

The whole arena held their breath once Durant hit the ground, and regardless of game's the outcome, his health was the biggest concern for the Nets after the final buzzer. From what Durant said postgame, it seems as if he won't have to miss any time.

