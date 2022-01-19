Kyrie Irving Fires Back at Cleveland Cavaliers Fan Who Heckled Him

While Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers did not end pretty, it did include the city's only NBA championship. Irving obviously played a huge role in that 2016 title, averaging 27.1 PPG on 47/41/94 shooting splits in those seven games against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Kyrie also hit the dagger three in Game 7, which will forever remain one of the most iconic shots in NBA history. Despite all of this, some Cleveland fans choose to dislike Kyrie for his decision to leave, rather than appreciating him for the success he helped generate. This was on full display during Brooklyn's trip to Cleveland on Monday.

During Brooklyn's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, a court-side fan could be heard heckling Kyrie Irving. In a video posted on Twitter by Complex Sports, Kyrie turned to the fan and said, "Got y'all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful." The fan then responded by saying it was just one championship, despite it being the only title the franchise has ever won.

It certainly goes without saying that the Cleveland Cavaliers would not have won the 2016 NBA Championship had Kyrie Irving not played, which should seemingly command a level of appreciation for him from that fanbase. While one heckling fan does not represent an entire fanbase or city, Kyrie made sure to let this fan know what he meant to that organization during his time there.

