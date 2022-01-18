Skip to main content
Photo: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Spotted at LA Rams Playoff Game

LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were seen at the LA Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals playoff game

While both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are currently sidelined with injuries, the two LA Clippers stars are still enjoying their time in Los Angeles. During Monday night's NFL Playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams, Leonard and George were spotted on the Jumbotron near Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Kawhi and PG can be seen on the right-hand side of this photo that was uploaded to Twitter. This is not the first time that Leonard and George have been spotted at an LA Rams game, with the two All-Stars making an appearance at SoFi Stadium together back in September. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been open about their Rams fandom, and have continued to support their fellow Los Angeles sports team throughout the season.

After that game in September, Paul George shared a picture on Instagram of the customized LA Rams jersey that the team had made for him. George's captions read, "Safe to say my son and I Broncos and Rams fans! Thank you @rams for the fun weekend!" George grew up a Broncos fan, but has embraced the Rams since coming to Los Angeles as a member of the Clippers.

Between Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Mookie Betts, there is a lot of Los Angeles star power in attendance to support the Rams and their pursuit of a playoff victory.

