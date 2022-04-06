Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts on Knicks vs. Nets Rivalry

Despite their history, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are franchises on two separate trajectories. As the Knicks struggle to tread water, the Nets have arguably the most talented duo in basketball. While Brooklyn has not had the regular season they hoped for, with injuries and other factors keeping them in the play-in, they are once again going to finish well above New York in the standings. With one final matchup between these two teams set to take place on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving shared his thoughts.

"Man, you're trying to make be go viral over here," Kyrie joked when asked about what he anticipates from Knicks fans on Tuesday, "You know how that series goes between us and the New York Knicks. It's been that way since I've been a fan of the Nets, since I was a kid. So it's gonna be action packed... It will be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It's the Mecca, so what better way to close out your season, the final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world."

Kyrie was sure not to send any targeted shots at the Knicks or their fans, as the animosity between New York and this particular Brooklyn team stems from their free agency battle in 2019. While the Knicks were hopeful to sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the superstar duo took their talents to Brooklyn, and the already inherent animosity was immediately heightened. For Kyrie, he is just looking forward to taking it all in.

