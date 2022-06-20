Skip to main content
LA Clippers' Odds to Land Bradley Beal Revealed

LA Clippers' Odds to Land Bradley Beal Revealed

Could the Clippers swing a deal with the Wizards for Beal?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Clippers swing a deal with the Wizards for Beal?

Trade rumors surrounding Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have circulated for several seasons now, despite Beal's repeated declaration that he would like to stay in Washington. While the 3x All-Star has an expressed desire to stay put, the team may be forced to explore other avenues while they continue to tread the waters of mediocrity.

Recent betting odds have the LA Clippers ranked 12th on a list of favorites to land Beal if he were to leave the Washington Wizards, trailing teams like the Celtics, Lakers, and Nets. The Clippers being ranked this low is somewhat surprising, considering they have both the assets and the "win-now" mentality needed to deal for a player like Bradley Beal, but perhaps oddsmakers predict the team will look other directions if they do indeed seek out a third star.

After consecutive seasons averaging over 30 PPG, Beal averaged just 23.2 PPG last season, on 45% from the field and 30% from deep. His scoring and efficiency were down across the board, and he also dealt with injuries, playing in just 40 games. While he very well may return to form, the Clippers would likely prefer to maintain their current roster over compromising depth to bring in Beal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This logic suggests that the Clippers would choose to go other directions before trading for Bradley Beal, and it seems as if oddsmakers are following that same line of thinking.

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

GettyImages-1300052443-e1651782684346
News

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

By Joey Linn51 minutes ago
https---fansided.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2018-08-1290796297
News

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
star-treatment-kawhi-leonard-bothered-clippers
News

Kawhi Leonard Makes Trip to Dominican Republic

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is introduced before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

By Joey LinnJun 18, 2022
USATSI_16247996_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17822034_168390270_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Calls LA Clippers Best Team in LA

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 16, 2022
screen-shot-2022-02-25-at-50809-pm
News

Kawhi Leonard Draws Michael Jordan Comparisons From Trainer

By Joey LinnJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

New Photo of Kawhi Leonard Training Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 14, 2022