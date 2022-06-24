Skip to main content
LA Clippers Select Moussa Diabate 43rd Overall

LA Clippers Select Moussa Diabate 43rd Overall

The Clippers have made their one draft selection

NBAE via Getty Images

The Clippers have made their one draft selection

Opting to use their 43rd overall pick rather than dealing it in a trade, the LA Clippers have selected Moussa Diabate with their one draft choice. Diabate is a 6'11" forward who averaged 9.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG in 32 games for Michigan in his one season there. Diabate will likely spend significant time in the G-League with the Agua Caliente Clippers next season, which will give him an opportunity to develop while learning the team's system.

The Clippers are in a position that allows them to develop their youth while not relying on it for significant contributions at the NBA level. This can always change, with injuries forcing players up the depth chart, but an ideal scenario would see players like Diabate have the opportunity to work on their game in the G-League.

Current rotational players like Terance Mann and Amir Coffey spent significant time in the G-League to begin their careers, and have spoken about the impact it had on their development. The Agua Caliente Clippers are always competitive, which could allow Diabate an opportunity to play meaningful games at the G-League level. While it is not out of the realm of possibility that Diabate sees time in the NBA next season, the Clippers will likely choose to give him a two-way contract, which the team has done with several rookies in recent years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

USATSI_17927142_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Not Trading Luke Kennard

By Farbod Esnaashari40 minutes ago
1230938953.0
News

Report: Clippers on Kyrie Irving's List of Preferred Teams

By Joey Linn7 hours ago
nba-plain--5a4078f0-1123-4bfc-965c-f8b4c32e352c
News

Report: Several NBA Draft Night Trades Expected

By Joey LinnJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17877693_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nicolas Batum to Receive Interest From Lakers, Celtics, Suns, Jazz, Bulls, Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 22, 2022
paul-george-practice
News

Video: Paul George Throws Down 360 Windmill Dunk

By Joey LinnJun 21, 2022
batum-dribbles-levert-pacers-scaled-e1642460104492
News

Free Agency: Nicolas Batum Declines Player Option

By Joey LinnJun 21, 2022
USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Tells Patrick Beverley 'It's Never Too Late' to Rejoin Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 20, 2022
https---clipperholics.com-wp-content-uploads-imagn-images-2021-07-15670967
News

LA Clippers' Odds to Land Bradley Beal Revealed

By Joey LinnJun 20, 2022