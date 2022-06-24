LA Clippers Select Moussa Diabate 43rd Overall

Opting to use their 43rd overall pick rather than dealing it in a trade, the LA Clippers have selected Moussa Diabate with their one draft choice. Diabate is a 6'11" forward who averaged 9.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG in 32 games for Michigan in his one season there. Diabate will likely spend significant time in the G-League with the Agua Caliente Clippers next season, which will give him an opportunity to develop while learning the team's system.

The Clippers are in a position that allows them to develop their youth while not relying on it for significant contributions at the NBA level. This can always change, with injuries forcing players up the depth chart, but an ideal scenario would see players like Diabate have the opportunity to work on their game in the G-League.

Current rotational players like Terance Mann and Amir Coffey spent significant time in the G-League to begin their careers, and have spoken about the impact it had on their development. The Agua Caliente Clippers are always competitive, which could allow Diabate an opportunity to play meaningful games at the G-League level. While it is not out of the realm of possibility that Diabate sees time in the NBA next season, the Clippers will likely choose to give him a two-way contract, which the team has done with several rookies in recent years.

